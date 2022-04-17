Autonio Trading 6.5% Higher This Week (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 17th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and $181,606.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00046147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.19 or 0.07509362 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,336.44 or 0.99796510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00052777 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

