AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,475,000 after buying an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 38.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 78.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 14.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.40.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $246.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.61 and a 12 month high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

