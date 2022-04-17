Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,238 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.72% of Avnet worth $29,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Avnet during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Avnet by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Avnet by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Shares of AVT stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.13. The company had a trading volume of 389,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,547. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.79. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

