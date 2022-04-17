Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMI. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Badger Meter from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th.
Shares of BMI stock opened at $93.81 on Thursday. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $85.55 and a 52-week high of $112.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average of $101.41.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Badger Meter (Get Rating)
Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Badger Meter (BMI)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.