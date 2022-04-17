Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMI. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Badger Meter from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $93.81 on Thursday. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $85.55 and a 52-week high of $112.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average of $101.41.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

