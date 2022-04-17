Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ball by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 1,025.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.86 per share, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,412,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,668. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

