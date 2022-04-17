Banco Bradesco Stock to Split on Tuesday, April 19th (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, April 19th. The 11-10 split was announced on Tuesday, April 19th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.87. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 17.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.004 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bradesco (Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand, time, and savings deposits; mutual funds; a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury, foreign exchange, corporate finance and investment banking, and hedge and working capital financing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.