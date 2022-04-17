Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires Shares of 1,312 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,504,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,640,000 after acquiring an additional 557,113 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 106,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 594,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.60.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.57. 7,806,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,770,992. The company has a market cap of $383.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $130.29 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.