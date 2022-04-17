Bank Hapoalim BM Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITA. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $111.92. The stock had a trading volume of 586,590 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.73. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

