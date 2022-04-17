Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) will post sales of $275.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $274.20 million and the highest is $276.70 million. Bank OZK reported sales of $266.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ OZK traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,676. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.71. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,756,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,505,000 after purchasing an additional 40,211 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,094,000 after purchasing an additional 532,351 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,116,000 after purchasing an additional 80,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

