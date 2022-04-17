Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Centrica (LON:CNA)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 112 ($1.46) target price on the integrated energy company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.30) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.13) to GBX 94 ($1.22) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centrica presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 90.17 ($1.17).
CNA stock opened at GBX 78.62 ($1.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 3.84. Centrica has a one year low of GBX 45.21 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 84.78 ($1.10). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
