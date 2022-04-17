Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for British Land (LON:BLND)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 500 ($6.52) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.52) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.47) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 532.86 ($6.94).

Get British Land alerts:

Shares of BLND stock opened at GBX 521 ($6.79) on Wednesday. British Land has a 12 month low of GBX 441.70 ($5.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 563.80 ($7.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 521.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 520.12. The company has a market cap of £4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 70.41.

In other British Land news, insider Mark Aedy purchased 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.95) per share, for a total transaction of £8,229.52 ($10,723.90). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 1,893 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.97), for a total value of £10,127.55 ($13,197.22). Insiders have acquired 1,601 shares of company stock worth $852,691 in the last quarter.

About British Land (Get Rating)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.