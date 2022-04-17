Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,860.30 ($50.30).

BWY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($46.91) to GBX 3,660 ($47.69) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,415 ($44.50) to GBX 3,421 ($44.58) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,230 ($55.12) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.21) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($57.08) to GBX 3,390 ($44.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

In other Bellway news, insider John F. Tutte bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,545 ($33.16) per share, with a total value of £509,000 ($663,278.60).

BWY traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,535 ($33.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,838. Bellway has a 52-week low of GBX 2,410 ($31.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,756 ($48.94). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,745.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,025.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of £3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 45 ($0.59) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

