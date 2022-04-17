BHPCoin Reaches Market Cap of $10.66 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (BHP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 17th. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $10.66 million and approximately $98,312.00 worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00044755 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.29 or 0.07523915 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,652.60 or 0.99737190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00050012 BTC.

About BHPCoin

BHPCoin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

