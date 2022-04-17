BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair began coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE BBAI opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $16.12.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,142,000.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

