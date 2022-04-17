Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives $152.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.60.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded down $4.45 on Tuesday, hitting $110.88. 593,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,167. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $65.24 and a one year high of $151.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.40.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 441.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $1,096,968.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,178,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,391,000 after buying an additional 115,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,787,000 after buying an additional 28,207 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,049,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,319,000 after buying an additional 55,650 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,798,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,657,000 after buying an additional 80,272 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,069,000 after buying an additional 162,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

