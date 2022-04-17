BitBall (BTB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $789,052.94

BitBall (BTB) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded 55.2% lower against the dollar. BitBall has a market capitalization of $789,052.94 and $46,079.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,817.24 or 0.99916126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00058996 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00024668 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001955 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000683 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

