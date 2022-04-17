Bitcoin 2 Price Hits $0.75 on Major Exchanges (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001858 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $13.41 million and $23.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

