BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Down 35.1% in March

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE BGR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 96,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,214. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 385,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 290,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after buying an additional 131,045 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 198,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 80,542 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $609,000.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

