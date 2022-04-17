BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Down 35.1% in March

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE BGR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 96,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,214. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%.
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.