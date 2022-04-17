BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Up 57.5% in March

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the March 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NYSE:MHN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 78,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,645. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.