BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Up 57.5% in March

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the March 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
NYSE:MHN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 78,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,645. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
