BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the March 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional increased its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 30.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 617.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BUI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 28,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,457. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $27.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.