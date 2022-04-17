Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $393,558.08 and $73,979.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

