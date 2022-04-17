Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Short Interest Up 60.2% in March

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the March 15th total of 20,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 154,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,720,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $498,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,323,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after buying an additional 385,000 shares during the period. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $979,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $952,000. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOAC stock remained flat at $$9.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,023. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

