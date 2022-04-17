BonFi 24 Hour Volume Hits $233,001.00 (BNF)

BonFi (BNF) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One BonFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BonFi has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. BonFi has a total market cap of $421,980.97 and $233,001.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BonFi Coin Profile

BonFi (CRYPTO:BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonFi’s official website is bon.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

