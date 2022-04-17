Boston Partners Acquires 226,388 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,516,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,388 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 2.49% of Globe Life worth $235,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Globe Life by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 347,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,932,000 after buying an additional 71,284 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,655,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $1,822,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $652,111.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $668,773.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,957 shares of company stock worth $3,999,514. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $102.93. The company had a trading volume of 373,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,641. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.50%.

GL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

