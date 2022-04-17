Boston Partners Boosts Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,738,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,961,608 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Liberty Global were worth $186,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,870,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Liberty Global by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Liberty Global by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 84,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 28,819 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Liberty Global by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 55,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Global news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $1,526,771.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,997 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average is $27.32. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 127.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBTYA. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

