Boston Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 274,409 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.25% of Caterpillar worth $276,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded up $9.54 on Friday, reaching $227.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,337,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.67.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

