Boston Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Masonite International were worth $27,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Masonite International by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 153,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,702,000.

DOOR traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,563. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.86 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.41 and its 200-day moving average is $104.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.02). Masonite International had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $635.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Masonite International from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

