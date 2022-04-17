Boston Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,923,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80,179 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 3.73% of SLM worth $215,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth $3,240,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in SLM by 24.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 68,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 13,412 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in SLM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 3,122,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SLM by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 65,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SLM by 122.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,096,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after buying an additional 603,595 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLM alerts:

In other news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $454,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.81. 1,342,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,879. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.32 million. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

SLM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. SLM’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

SLM Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.