Boston Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,523,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,685 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Regency Centers were worth $265,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 820.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 28,362 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 257,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $7,899,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 215,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 27,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

NASDAQ REG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.58. 567,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,979. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average is $71.02. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.48%.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Compass Point decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

About Regency Centers (Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.