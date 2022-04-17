Boston Partners Has $258.10 Million Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,183,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 176,438 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.64% of Sensata Technologies worth $258,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 18,152 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 625.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 232,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after buying an additional 200,685 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.39. 1,675,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,800. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $47.18 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average is $56.93.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.10.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

