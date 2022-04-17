Boston Partners Has $288.17 Million Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Boston Partners lessened its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,077,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46,505 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 5.29% of Curtiss-Wright worth $288,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 938,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,383,000 after buying an additional 423,478 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,163,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 430,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,277,000 after buying an additional 161,574 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,712,000 after buying an additional 143,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 166,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 90,630 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NYSE CW traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.32. 175,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $162.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total transaction of $99,217.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $132,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,091 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

