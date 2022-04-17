Boston Partners Has $30.05 Million Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,792,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $30,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 288.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 84,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 393.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 81,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 64,647 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $5,484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $3,208,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.08. 2,703,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,533,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.49. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.28.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

