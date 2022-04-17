Boston Partners Lowers Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,396,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 286,881 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 2.42% of Flex worth $208,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Flex by 339.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Flex during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

FLEX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.08. 4,015,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,670,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

