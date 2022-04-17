Boston Partners Lowers Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,490,937 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 15,745 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in R1 RCM were worth $37,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,241,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $71,339,000 after buying an additional 1,457,158 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in R1 RCM by 23.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,138,521 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $69,079,000 after buying an additional 596,012 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,319,322 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $51,048,000 after buying an additional 857,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in R1 RCM by 17.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,863 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $40,139,000 after buying an additional 274,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 19.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,684,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $37,065,000 after buying an additional 278,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RCM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

RCM traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.59. The company had a trading volume of 781,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.77.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

