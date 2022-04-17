Boston Partners Sells 11,881 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,555,446 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,881 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.44% of Ross Stores worth $177,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 34.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,064,000 after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 47.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 79,136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,518 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 44.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 27.1% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,386 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.08. 2,165,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.98 and a 200-day moving average of $103.23. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROST. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.06.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

