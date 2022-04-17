Boston Partners Sells 12,359 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 932,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,359 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.79% of PacWest Bancorp worth $42,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,353,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,682,000 after acquiring an additional 175,377 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $2,268,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $99,414,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,482,000 after acquiring an additional 117,050 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACW traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $37.33. 1,180,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.31. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $357.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.96 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

