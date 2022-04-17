Boston Partners Sells 15,456 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,456 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $46,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.10.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock worth $3,086,692 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.50. 5,227,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,867,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.46 and a 200 day moving average of $168.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.