Boston Partners Sells 16,736 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 869,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,736 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $41,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.79.

APAM stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.30. The company had a trading volume of 391,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.78.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.77%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 81.26%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

