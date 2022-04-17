Boston Partners Sells 27,984 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Boston Partners lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,984 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.11% of Phillips 66 worth $35,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PSX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.85. 3,014,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,042,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.05.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

