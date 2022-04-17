Boston Partners Sells 327,026 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 327,026 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $57,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,094,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXS stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,243. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

