Boston Partners Sells 4,177 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 567,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.31% of Universal worth $31,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Universal by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Universal by 4,176.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Universal during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Universal by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of UVV traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.98. The company had a trading volume of 75,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,071. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $60.95.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $652.64 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

