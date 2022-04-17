Boston Partners Sells 5,188,359 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,227,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,188,359 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in CommScope were worth $24,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in CommScope by 112.7% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 76,816 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in CommScope by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 290,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 113,565 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CommScope by 5.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,502,000 after buying an additional 43,235 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CommScope during the third quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in CommScope by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 281,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 158,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.89.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $29,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 28,500 shares of company stock worth $251,500 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COMM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.46. 4,306,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,488,194. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.65. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

