Boston Partners Trims Stock Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,121,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,492 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Concentrix were worth $200,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Concentrix by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,872,000 after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,464,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Concentrix by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 457,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Concentrix by 108.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,666,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Concentrix by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Concentrix stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.49. 276,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,872. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.57. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $141.38 and a 1 year high of $208.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.92 and its 200 day moving average is $182.00.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.36%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total transaction of $411,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $4,897,500. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

