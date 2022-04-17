Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Holdings Trimmed by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 579.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

NYSE BSX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,172,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,176,684. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average of $42.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $568,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $80,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,754 shares of company stock valued at $4,794,189 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.