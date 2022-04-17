Brokerages Anticipate CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings. CareDx posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $34,293.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $328,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,612 shares of company stock worth $2,826,811. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 2,183.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the third quarter worth $101,000.

CDNA traded down $2.61 on Friday, hitting $35.41. 738,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,947. CareDx has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $96.88. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.02 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.90.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

