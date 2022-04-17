Brokerages Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.85). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings of ($3.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($3.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.89) earnings per share.

ESPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 29.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

