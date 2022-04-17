Brokerages Anticipate STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. STORE Capital reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

STOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

STOR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.77. 1,796,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,851. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,653,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,143,000 after buying an additional 211,642 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 348,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,152,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 13,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

