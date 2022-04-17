Brokerages Anticipate Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.03. Vonage reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Vonage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -201.58, a P/E/G ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $521,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,439,445.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,452 shares of company stock worth $6,180,827. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vonage by 19.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Vonage by 25.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 7.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 201,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 5.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 186,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 130,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

