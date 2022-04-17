Brokerages Expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) to post $122.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.00 million to $123.00 million. Comtech Telecommunications posted sales of $139.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $517.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $514.30 million to $519.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $585.77 million, with estimates ranging from $548.30 million to $635.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61. Comtech Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $27.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is presently -39.60%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.