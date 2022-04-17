Brokerages Expect Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entera Bio’s earnings. Entera Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entera Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.83). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Entera Bio.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 2,134.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

ENTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Entera Bio from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Entera Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Entera Bio by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Entera Bio by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 90,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,438. Entera Bio has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04.

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

